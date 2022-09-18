UNITAS 2022: U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, are Commemorated for Their Efforts During Exercise UNITAS LXIII

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Anthonette Nadene Bemet, with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIII, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, at Ilha do Governador, Rio de Janeiro, during exercise UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 18, 2022. These awards were given to show superior performance in their duties during the execution of UNITAS. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. Bement is a native of Lorain, Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

