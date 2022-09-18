U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIII, receive a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, at Ilha do Governador, Rio de Janeiro, during exercise UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 18, 2022. These awards were given to show superior performance in their duties during the execution of exercise UNITAS. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that brings together forces from 19 countries to include Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 13:09 Photo ID: 7427595 VIRIN: 220918-M-MW005-1031 Resolution: 6645x3738 Size: 14.2 MB Location: ILHA DO GOVERNADOR, RJ, BR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS 2022: U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, are Commemorated for Their Efforts During Exercise UNITAS LXIII [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.