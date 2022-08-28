Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles [Image 10 of 10]

    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    View of the construction site, with the controlled load structure, as contractors end a load test, where a foundation pile successfully resisted a pressure of 225 tons, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 04:42
    Photo ID: 7426901
    VIRIN: 220828-A-RX599-1031
    Resolution: 7309x4872
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles [Image 10 of 10], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles
    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles
    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles
    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles
    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles
    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles
    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles
    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles
    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles
    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT