Contractors remove 10-ton weights as they end a load test, where a foundation pile successfully resisted a pressure of 225 tons, more than the 150 tons withstand on its designed use, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 04:41 Photo ID: 7426899 VIRIN: 220828-A-RX599-1027 Resolution: 7779x5186 Size: 6.76 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles [Image 10 of 10], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.