10-ton weights lay on the ground as contractors end a load test, where a foundation pile successfully resisted a pressure of 225 tons, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7426897
|VIRIN:
|220828-A-RX599-1023
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.39 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles [Image 10 of 10], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
