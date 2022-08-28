Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles [Image 9 of 10]

    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Contractors remove chains from a 10-ton load, as they end a load test, where a foundation pile successfully resisted a pressure of 225 tons, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 04:41
    Photo ID: 7426900
    VIRIN: 220828-A-RX599-1028
    Resolution: 7773x5182
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
