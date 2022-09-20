Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nitze Departs Israel [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Nitze Departs Israel

    RED SEA

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220920-N-EH998-1129 RED SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) pulls out of the port of Eilat, Israel, Sept. 20. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 04:07
    Photo ID: 7426864
    VIRIN: 220920-N-EH998-1129
    Resolution: 6384x4256
    Size: 551.42 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nitze Departs Israel [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nitze Pulls Into Israel
    USS Nitze Pulls Into Israel
    USS Nitze Pulls Into Israel
    USS Nitze Pulls Into Israel
    USS Nitze Pulls Into Israel
    USS Nitze Departs Israel
    USS Nitze Departs Israel
    USS Nitze Departs Israel
    USS Nitze Departs Israel
    USS Nitze Departs Israel
    USS Nitze Departs Israel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Nitze
    Israel
    NAVCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT