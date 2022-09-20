USS Nitze Departs Israel

220920-N-EH998-1077 EILAT, Israel (Sept. 20, 2022) Sailors man the rails aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) while pulling out of the port of Eilat, Israel, Sept. 20. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

