USS Nitze Pulls Into Israel

    EILAT, ISRAEL

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220917-N-EH998-1051 EILAT, Israel (Sept. 17, 2022) Sailors man the rails as guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) pulls into the port of Eilat, Israel, Sept. 17. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 04:06
    Location: EILAT, IL
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Nitze
    DDG 94
    Israel
    USS Nitze (DDG 94)

