220920-N-EH998-1078 RED SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) Sailors line handle aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) after pulling out of the port of Eilat, Israel, Sept. 20. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 04:07 Photo ID: 7426861 VIRIN: 220920-N-EH998-1078 Resolution: 6587x4391 Size: 682.36 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze Departs Israel [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.