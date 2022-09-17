USS Nitze Pulls Into Israel

220917-N-EH998-1061 EILAT, Israel (Sept. 17, 2022) Sailors man the rails as guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) pulls into the port of Eilat, Israel, Sept. 17. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

