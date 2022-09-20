Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond walks onstage to thank Air Force Band members and guests after they sang the new U.S. Space Force service song during the 2022 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 15:26 Photo ID: 7426066 VIRIN: 220920-F-LE393-0478 Resolution: 5617x3737 Size: 3.21 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22 [Image 13 of 13], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.