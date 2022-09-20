Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22 [Image 9 of 13]

    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond transfers five soldiers from the Army into the Space Force during the 2022 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 15:25
    Photo ID: 7426062
    VIRIN: 220920-F-LE393-0361
    Resolution: 5522x3674
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22 [Image 13 of 13], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22
    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22
    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22
    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22
    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22
    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22
    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22
    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22
    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22
    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22
    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22
    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22
    CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich
    CSOFET
    SpaceForceFET
    ASC22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT