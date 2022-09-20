Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond delivers a keynote address on the state of the Space Force during the 2022 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 15:25 Photo ID: 7426057 VIRIN: 220920-F-LE393-0238 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.86 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22 [Image 13 of 13], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.