Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond presents his personal Space Force patch to Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Chua during the 2022 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 15:25
|Photo ID:
|7426061
|VIRIN:
|220920-F-LE393-0336
|Resolution:
|5433x3615
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSO Raymond gives keynote speech at ASC22 [Image 13 of 13], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
