CSAF Brown cycles in Memorial to Memorial bike ride

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., top left, rides with members of the Air Force Cycling Team during the final mile of the Memorial to Memorial ride in Arlington, Va., Sept. 18, 2022. The four-day, 338-mile ride ran from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kitty Hawk, N.C. to the Air Force Memorial in Arlington to celebrate the Air Force’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

