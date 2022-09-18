Riders with the Air Force Cycling Team wait to start the final mile of the Memorial to Memorial ride in Arlington, Va., Sept. 18, 2022. The four-day, 338-mile ride ran from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kitty Hawk, N.C. to the Air Force Memorial in Arlington to celebrate the Air Force’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 15:16
|Photo ID:
|7426046
|VIRIN:
|220918-F-LE393-0180
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF Brown cycles in Memorial to Memorial bike ride [Image 11 of 11], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
