    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSAF Brown cycles in Memorial to Memorial bike ride [Image 8 of 11]

    CSAF Brown cycles in Memorial to Memorial bike ride

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman, left, speaks with a rider from the Air Force Cycling Team before starting the final mile of the Memorial to Memorial ride in Arlington, Va., Sept. 18, 2022. The four-day, 338-mile ride ran from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kitty Hawk, N.C. to the Air Force Memorial in Arlington to celebrate the Air Force’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Brown cycles in Memorial to Memorial bike ride [Image 11 of 11], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    LE393
    AFCT
    AF75
    Eric R. Dietrich
    CSAF22FET

