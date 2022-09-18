Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., left, poses with a rider with the Air Force Cycling Team before starting the final mile of the Memorial to Memorial ride in Arlington, Va., Sept. 18, 2022. The four-day, 338-mile ride ran from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kitty Hawk, N.C. to the Air Force Memorial in Arlington to celebrate the Air Force’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 15:16 Photo ID: 7426048 VIRIN: 220918-F-LE393-0195 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.64 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF Brown cycles in Memorial to Memorial bike ride [Image 11 of 11], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.