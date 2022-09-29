Sgt. Ross Fulton, of 121st Field Hospital, introduces field medical equipment to Brig. Gen. Joseph D'costa, Eighth Army's Deputy Commanding General for Sustainment.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 01:17
|Photo ID:
|7424769
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-AH287-617
|Resolution:
|4512x3000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK-SI, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Medics Introduce Field Hospital Equipment [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Ian Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medics train for Field Operations While in Garrison
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT