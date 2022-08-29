Brig. Gen. D'costa awards 121st Field Hospital Soldiers for excellence

Brig. Gen. D'costa, Eighth Army's Deputy Commanding General for Sustainment, awards a coin to 5 Soldiers for their dedication to making the 121st Field Hospital equipment training a successful event.
Medics train for Field Operations While in Garrison
