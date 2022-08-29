Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Medics Present Field Hospital Equipment [Image 1 of 4]

    Pacific Medics Present Field Hospital Equipment

    PYEONGTAEK-SI, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Maj. Dennis Kim 

    65th Medical Brigade

    Spc. Ashley Hernandez of the 121st Field Hospital teaches a field hospital equipment class to Pyeongtaek University third-year nursing students.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 01:18
    Photo ID: 7424762
    VIRIN: 220830-A-AH287-886
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PYEONGTAEK-SI, 41, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Medics Present Field Hospital Equipment [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Dennis Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Medics Present Field Hospital Equipment
    Pacific Medics Present Field Hospital Equipment
    Brig. Gen. D'costa awards 121st Field Hospital Soldiers for excellence
    Pacific Medics Introduce Field Hospital Equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medics train for Field Operations While in Garrison

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    training
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    field hospitals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT