    Pacific Medics Present Field Hospital Equipment [Image 2 of 4]

    Pacific Medics Present Field Hospital Equipment

    PYEONGTAEK-SI, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Joo Min Yoo 

    65th Medical Brigade

    Sgt. Osborne of the 121st Field Hospital Brief's Brig. Gen. Joseph D'costa, Eighth Army's Deputy Commanding General for Sustainment, on the utilization of field hospital equipment within Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Medics Present Field Hospital Equipment [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Joo Min Yoo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

