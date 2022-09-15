U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Barker, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, delivers fuel to a 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle during Exercise Southern Beach, over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 15, 2022. Bilateral training builds trusting relationships among foreign and domestic forces and ensures the 18th Wing and host-nation allies are able to come together to effectively respond to demanding scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 23:55 Photo ID: 7424727 VIRIN: 220915-F-PW483-1012 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.18 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th ARS fuels Exercise Southern Beach [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.