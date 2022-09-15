Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909th ARS fuels Exercise Southern Beach

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Barker, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, delivers fuel to a 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle during Exercise Southern Beach, over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 15, 2022. Bilateral training builds trusting relationships among foreign and domestic forces and ensures the 18th Wing and host-nation allies are able to come together to effectively respond to demanding scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th ARS fuels Exercise Southern Beach [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

