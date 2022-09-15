U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Barker, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, delivers fuel to a 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle during Exercise Southern Beach, over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 15, 2022. Bilateral training builds trusting relationships among foreign and domestic forces and ensures the 18th Wing and host-nation allies are able to come together to effectively respond to demanding scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
This work, 909th ARS fuels Exercise Southern Beach [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
