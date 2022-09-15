An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron receives aerial refueling while flying in support of Exercise Southern Beach over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 15, 2022. Exercise Southern Beach is part of a continual effort to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and host nations, building a partnership that can effectively operate high-end missions in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 23:55 Photo ID: 7424725 VIRIN: 220915-F-PW483-1009 Resolution: 6419x4279 Size: 11.51 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th ARS fuels Exercise Southern Beach [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.