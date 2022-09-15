An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker to receive aerial refueling while flying in support of Exercise Southern Beach over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 15, 2022. Southern Beach brings together U.S. and host nation forces in an effort to create bilateral solutions to accomplish the mission and execute those solutions as one team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 23:55 Photo ID: 7424724 VIRIN: 220915-F-PW483-1011 Resolution: 5722x3219 Size: 8.63 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th ARS fuels Exercise Southern Beach [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.