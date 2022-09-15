A crew chief assigned to the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron closes the crew entry door of a KC-135 Stratotanker in preparation for taxi and takeoff in support of Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 15, 2022. Exercise Southern Beach is part of a continual effort to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and host nations, building a partnership that can effectively operate high-end missions in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 23:55
|Photo ID:
|7424722
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-PW483-1005
|Resolution:
|6165x4110
|Size:
|11.06 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 909th ARS fuels Exercise Southern Beach [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
