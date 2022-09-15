909th ARS fuels Exercise Southern Beach

A crew chief assigned to the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron closes the crew entry door of a KC-135 Stratotanker in preparation for taxi and takeoff in support of Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 15, 2022. Exercise Southern Beach is part of a continual effort to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and host nations, building a partnership that can effectively operate high-end missions in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

