909th ARS fuels Exercise Southern Beach

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker to receive aerial refueling while flying in support of Exercise Southern Beach over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 15, 2022. Bilateral training builds trusting relationships among foreign and domestic forces and ensures the 18th Wing and host-nation allies are able to come together to effectively respond to demanding scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP