U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elisa Hammer (left), 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, receives communion from U.S. Air Force Capt. Arkadiusz Szyda (right), 8th Fighter Wing chaplain, at a Catholic mass ceremony during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 15, 2022. Spirituality is one of the four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and having services available ensures Airmen are well-rounded and able to remain in the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
09.15.2022
09.18.2022
|7422983
|220915-F-YO204-2104
|4193x2798
|1.02 MB
|KR
|0
|0
Faith endures simulated contested environment
