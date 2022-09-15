Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faith endures simulated contested environment [Image 1 of 5]

    Faith endures simulated contested environment

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Religious items sit on a table before a Catholic mass ceremony during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 15, 2022. The chaplain corps set up a temporary place of worship during the training to ensure religious services were provided to those who needed it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 23:49
    This work, Faith endures simulated contested environment [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Training Event
    Religion
    Chaplain
    Religon

