U.S. Air Force Capt. Arkadiusz Szyda, 8th Fighter Wing chaplain, prepares communion for a Catholic mass ceremony during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 15, 2022. Catholicism is one of many religious ceremonies provided by the Kunsan chaplain corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
Faith endures simulated contested environment
