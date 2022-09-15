U.S. Air Force Capt. Arkadiusz Szyda, 8th Fighter Wing chaplain, prepares communion for a Catholic mass ceremony during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 15, 2022. Catholicism is one of many religious ceremonies provided by the Kunsan chaplain corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 23:49 Photo ID: 7422981 VIRIN: 220915-F-YO204-2102 Resolution: 5346x3568 Size: 1.48 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faith endures simulated contested environment [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.