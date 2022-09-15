Worshipers bow their heads in prayer at a Catholic mass ceremony during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 15, 2022. In real-world scenarios, religious services are provided unless the contested environment renders it unsafe to do so at the time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 23:49
|Photo ID:
|7422982
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-YO204-2088
|Resolution:
|5197x3468
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faith endures simulated contested environment [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faith endures simulated contested environment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT