U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elisa Hammer, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, orates in a Catholic mass ceremony during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 15, 2022. Personnel received the option to gather for religious services to ensure their spiritual Comprehensive Airmen Fitness needs were met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 23:49 Photo ID: 7422980 VIRIN: 220915-F-YO204-2077 Resolution: 3882x2591 Size: 980.06 KB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faith endures simulated contested environment [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.