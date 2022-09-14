U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Augie Valles, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron personal property technician, relays information on a located simulated unexploded ordinance (UXO) during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Valles reported information to his control center, which included a description, size and measurements taken to cordon off the identified UXO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 23:49
|Photo ID:
|7422976
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-YO204-2107
|Resolution:
|6518x4350
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Midnight search for the needle in a haystack [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Midnight search for the needle in a haystack
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT