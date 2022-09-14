Midnight search for the needle in a haystack

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Augie Valles, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron personal property technician, relays information on a located simulated unexploded ordinance (UXO) during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Valles reported information to his control center, which included a description, size and measurements taken to cordon off the identified UXO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

