U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Gaxiola, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron travel management office specialist, cordons off a simulated unexploded ordinance (UXO) during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. While Airmen are regularly trained on UXO identification, they can refer to their Airman’s Manual for step-by-step measures to conduct required operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
Midnight search for the needle in a haystack
