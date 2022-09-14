U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Gaxiola, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron travel management office specialist, cordons off a simulated unexploded ordinance (UXO) during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. While Airmen are regularly trained on UXO identification, they can refer to their Airman’s Manual for step-by-step measures to conduct required operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 23:50 Photo ID: 7422973 VIRIN: 220914-F-YO204-2093 Resolution: 5315x3547 Size: 2.41 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Midnight search for the needle in a haystack [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.