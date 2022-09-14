Midnight search for the needle in a haystack

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Augie Valles, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) personal property technician (left), and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Gaxiola, 8th LRS travel management office specialist, are debriefed by their leadership after locating and cordoning off a simulated unexploded ordinance (UXO) during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Training scenarios such as this UXO search, ensure Airmen are prepared to conduct post-attack reconnaissance sweeps under various conditions and in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022