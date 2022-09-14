U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Augie Valles, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) personal property technician, conducts a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Valles and his wingman, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Gaxiola, 8th LRS travel management office specialist, were tasked with checking the perimeter of two base facilities for simulated unexploded ordinances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 23:50
|Photo ID:
|7422974
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-YO204-2040
|Resolution:
|4969x3316
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Midnight search for the needle in a haystack [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Midnight search for the needle in a haystack
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT