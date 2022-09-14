U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Augie Valles, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) personal property technician, conducts a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Valles and his wingman, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Gaxiola, 8th LRS travel management office specialist, were tasked with checking the perimeter of two base facilities for simulated unexploded ordinances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 23:50 Photo ID: 7422974 VIRIN: 220914-F-YO204-2040 Resolution: 4969x3316 Size: 2.49 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Midnight search for the needle in a haystack [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.