    Midnight search for the needle in a haystack

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Augie Valles, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) personal property technician, conducts a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The 8th LRS Airmen were given a bag with the necessary supplies to cordon off a simulated unexploded ordinances if located. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    This work, Midnight search for the needle in a haystack [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

