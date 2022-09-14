Midnight search for the needle in a haystack

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Augie Valles, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) personal property technician, conducts a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. The 8th LRS Airmen were given a bag with the necessary supplies to cordon off a simulated unexploded ordinances if located. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

