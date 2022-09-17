The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform an aerial demonstration during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md, Sept. 18, 2022. Airshows provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action and meet the service members who fly and maintain the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 16:28 Photo ID: 7422841 VIRIN: 220918-F-AB257-3025 Resolution: 3543x2531 Size: 0 B Location: MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Isabelle Churchill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.