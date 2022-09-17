A jet engine fire truck, known as “Aftershock,” performs at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. JBA celebrated the Air Force’s 75th Anniversary with a three-day Air & Space Expo, showcasing aerial demonstrations, static displays, along with Heritage and STEAM displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)

