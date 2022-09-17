A jet engine fire truck, known as “Aftershock,” performs at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. JBA celebrated the Air Force’s 75th Anniversary with a three-day Air & Space Expo, showcasing aerial demonstrations, static displays, along with Heritage and STEAM displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 16:28
|Photo ID:
|7422844
|VIRIN:
|220918-F-AB257-3787
|Resolution:
|3688x2634
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Isabelle Churchill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
