Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 4 of 5]

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform a flying routine during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Sept. 18, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo’s theme was designated "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive...the Air Force at 75" and showcased performers such as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 16:28
    Photo ID: 7422843
    VIRIN: 220918-F-AB257-2402
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Isabelle Churchill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Joint Base Andrews
    joint base Andrews Air Force Base
    IACC22
    JBA22ASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT