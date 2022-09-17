An F-35A Lightning II, flown by Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, performs aerial displays during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo, at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. Wolfe demonstrated several difficult maneuvers throughout her performance at the Air & Space Expo to provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 16:28 Photo ID: 7422840 VIRIN: 220918-F-AB257-1623 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 0 B Location: MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Isabelle Churchill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.