An F-35A Lightning II, flown by Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, performs aerial displays during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo, at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. Wolfe demonstrated several difficult maneuvers throughout her performance at the Air & Space Expo to provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 16:28
|Photo ID:
|7422840
|VIRIN:
|220918-F-AB257-1623
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Isabelle Churchill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT