Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 11 of 11]

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Guests lay wreaths in honor of the missing during a ceremony for the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 16, 2022. This day was first established in 1979 through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, in observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war and to remind the nation of those who are still missing in action. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 22:47
    Photo ID: 7421863
    VIRIN: 220916-F-IK176-1059
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 14.91 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ariel Owings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    POW/MIA Day
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band
    DPAA
    2022 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT