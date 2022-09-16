Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 2 of 11]

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Ronald Gardner, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) senior enlisted advisor, salutes during the presentation of colors at the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 16, 2022. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

