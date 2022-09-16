Mr. Ray Kapaun, nephew to Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Joseph Kapaun, speaks during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 16, 2022. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 22:49 Photo ID: 7421859 VIRIN: 220916-F-IK176-1157 Resolution: 4680x3124 Size: 4.92 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ariel Owings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.