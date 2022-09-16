DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

An attendee takes a photo of the wreath laying during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 16, 2022. This day was first established in 1979 through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, in observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war and to remind the nation of those who are still missing in action. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

