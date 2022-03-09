FORT IRWIN, Calif. – A U.S. Army Soldier from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment demonstrates the application of a hasty tourniquet while being bombarded by enemy fire, known as “care under fire,” during a demonstration of military capabilities for members of the public Sept. 2, 2022, in Razish, National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. In a dynamic display, the Soldiers demonstrated combat operations including react to contact, military operations in urban terrain (MOUT,) and medical treatment and evacuation skills for visiting members of the public during a tour of the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

