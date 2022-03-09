11th ACR Shows Skills

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – A U.S. Army Soldier from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment spots enemy forces from the top of an Opposing Force Surrogate Vehicle during a demonstration of military capabilities Sept. 2, 2022, in Razish, National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. U.S. Army Soldiers from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment demonstrated combat operations including react to contact, military operations in urban terrain (MOUT,) and medical treatment and evacuation skills for visiting members of the public during a tour of the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

