    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th ACR Demonstrates Deadly Doctrine [Image 5 of 13]

    11th ACR Demonstrates Deadly Doctrine

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    FORT IRWIN, Calif. – U.S. Army Soldiers from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment stack next to a building they intend to enter and clear during a demonstration of military capabilities for members of the public Sept. 2, 2022, in Razish, National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. The Troops demonstrated combat operations including react to contact, military operations in urban terrain (MOUT,) and medical treatment and evacuation skills for visiting members of the public during a tour of the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 19:37
    Photo ID: 7421722
    VIRIN: 220903-A-DO632-0024
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th ACR Demonstrates Deadly Doctrine [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    FORSCOM
    NTC
    USAR
    11th ACR
    USARMY

