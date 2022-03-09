11th ACR Demonstrates Deadly Doctrine

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – U.S. Army Soldiers from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment stack next to a building they intend to enter and clear during a demonstration of military capabilities for members of the public Sept. 2, 2022, in Razish, National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. The Troops demonstrated combat operations including react to contact, military operations in urban terrain (MOUT,) and medical treatment and evacuation skills for visiting members of the public during a tour of the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

