11th ACR Shows Skills

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – U.S. Army Soldiers from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment stack next to a building as a teammate checks the door frame for any hidden trip wires or explosives during a demonstration of military capabilities for members of the public Sept. 2, 2022, in Razish, National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. Later in the day the Soldiers instructed civilians on some basic Troop movement and patrol techniques and room clearing. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

Date Taken: 09.03.2022 Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US